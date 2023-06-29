Watch CBS News
Local News

Hailstones the size of baseballs damage windows, cars on Colorado's Eastern Plains

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Hailstones the size of baseballs cause damage in Eastern Colorado
Hailstones the size of baseballs cause damage in Eastern Colorado 00:41

Hail that fell in Fort Morgan, Akron, Iliff and other northern sections of Colorado's Eastern Plains damaged cars and windows overnight. It's rare to get significant hailstorms at night in Colorado.

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that measurements of hailstones that were 4 inches wide were recorded after the storm.

morgan-co-hail-5-kim-rose.jpg
Kim Rose

Kim Rose in Morgan County shared a photo that showed a smooth hailstone that was bigger than her palm.

Some thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and/or evening could be severe and also bring more damaging hail.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 9:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.