Hailstones the size of baseballs damage windows, cars on Colorado's Eastern Plains

Hailstones the size of baseballs cause damage in Eastern Colorado

Hail that fell in Fort Morgan, Akron, Iliff and other northern sections of Colorado's Eastern Plains damaged cars and windows overnight. It's rare to get significant hailstorms at night in Colorado.

If anyone else has measured hail 4" in diameter or greater let us know. #cowx — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 29, 2023

The National Weather Service said on Twitter that measurements of hailstones that were 4 inches wide were recorded after the storm.

Kim Rose

Kim Rose in Morgan County shared a photo that showed a smooth hailstone that was bigger than her palm.

Some thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and/or evening could be severe and also bring more damaging hail.