Hailstones the size of baseballs damage windows, cars on Colorado's Eastern Plains
Hail that fell in Fort Morgan, Akron, Iliff and other northern sections of Colorado's Eastern Plains damaged cars and windows overnight. It's rare to get significant hailstorms at night in Colorado.
The National Weather Service said on Twitter that measurements of hailstones that were 4 inches wide were recorded after the storm.
Kim Rose in Morgan County shared a photo that showed a smooth hailstone that was bigger than her palm.
Some thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and/or evening could be severe and also bring more damaging hail.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.