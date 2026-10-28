Denver Water considers proposed rate hike amid drought conditions

Denver Water will consider a proposed rate hike during its regular meeting on Wednesday morning. The board will consider a new rate structure that would begin Jan. 1, 2027.

According to Denver Water's website, under the proposal, single-family bills will see an average increase of $3.25 to $4.53 per month, depending on location, use and season.

The board will also consider indoor use versus outdoor use, with lower resident Tier 1 pricing for essential use with higher Tier 2 and Tier 3 pricing.

CBS

Additional drought charges under two-day-a-week watering restrictions are $1.40 per thousand gallons in Tier 2 and $2.80 in Tier 3. Under one-day restrictions, those would rise to $2.60 and $5.20.

This past year, Denver Water joined several other municipalities, including Aurora, in issuing drought restrictions that limited outdoor water use amid ongoing drought conditions in Colorado.

Denver residents have been restricted from lawn watering since Oct. 1, and Denver Water has issued more than 450 violations totaling about $265,000 just since the beginning of the month.

Denver Water anticipates reservoirs will be about 60% full by next spring, well below the 85% target. That's why customers are expected to continue conserving water and Denver Water will consider a price increase.