Denver Veterans Parade honors American service members

Over the weekend, people lined the streets of downtown Denver to honor American service members for the Veterans Parade. This year's parade was the first in-person event since before the pandemic began.

CBS

This year's route was primarily around Civic Center Park.

CBS

Each portion of the parade was represented, including a different conflict in military history: Revolutionary War, Civil War, WWI, WWII, Vietnam, etc.

CBS

Spectators also enjoyed floats, marching bands and more. The parade and festival were sponsored by the Colorado Veterans Project.