Denver Veterans Parade honors American service members
Over the weekend, people lined the streets of downtown Denver to honor American service members for the Veterans Parade. This year's parade was the first in-person event since before the pandemic began.
This year's route was primarily around Civic Center Park.
Each portion of the parade was represented, including a different conflict in military history: Revolutionary War, Civil War, WWI, WWII, Vietnam, etc.
Spectators also enjoyed floats, marching bands and more. The parade and festival were sponsored by the Colorado Veterans Project.
