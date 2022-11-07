Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Veterans Parade honors American service members

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado Veterans' Project holds 9th annual Veterans' Day parade
Colorado Veterans' Project holds 9th annual Veterans' Day parade 00:27

Over the weekend, people lined the streets of downtown Denver to honor American service members for the Veterans Parade. This year's parade was the first in-person event since before the pandemic began.

denver-veterans-parade-5vo-consolidated-01-frame-489.jpg
CBS

This year's route was primarily around Civic Center Park. 

denver-veterans-parade-5vo-consolidated-01-frame-289.jpg
CBS

Each portion of the parade was represented, including a different conflict in military history: Revolutionary War, Civil War, WWI, WWII, Vietnam, etc. 

denver-veterans-parade-5vo-consolidated-01-frame-142.jpg
CBS

Spectators also enjoyed floats, marching bands and more. The parade and festival were sponsored by the Colorado Veterans Project.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 12:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.