Denver Travel & Adventure Show is a window to the world

Start planning your next vacation at Denver's Travel & Adventure Show at the Colorado Convention Center. The two-day exhibition features hundreds of booths highlighting domestic and international destinations. Get a feel for the culture and inside knowledge for your favorite locales so you can travel like a local. Exhibitors include organizations from Africa, Asia, North America, South America, Europe and the Middle East. You can learn about cruise options, sporting excursions, and travel products.

"What I love about it is it's the world in microcosm. Yougo to the Travel & Adventure Show, and there are dozens of booths with people from all over the planet wanting to tell you about their home, how to see it best, they give show only discounts, and there are real travel experts there giving advice," said Pauline Frommer, Editorial Director of Frommer's Travel Guides.

Travel & Adventure Show

The show includes three theaters with various speakers schedule throughout the two-day event. In the Travel Theater, you can hear from the travelers you've seen on TV or follow in Instagram, including Chris Burkard, Peter Greenberg, and Frommer.

"I'll be talking about the new trends in travel. One of the most invidious ones is what I'm calling surveillance pricing. Thanks to AI, they have much more information as to who you are as the consumer, and in travel that could mean different prices being surfaced to you when you do a search. We're recommending virtual private networks or VPN's for travel searches. That's just one of the tips and tricks I'll give you," Frommer explained.

Frommer's family is known for publishing the Frommer's Travel Guides. She's spent her entire life traveling the world, and shares the lessons she's learned along the way.

"For meaningful, you want to meet people. There are organizations called Greeters in 60 countries, 400 cities around the world. These are locals who love their local community, and they give free tours, so you might be taken to the local school, or see whta a church is like, or learn about history by a local who's been impacted by it. It's a wonderful way to travel," Frommer said.

In the Destination Theater, you can hear about specific places and get the inside scoop on where to go, what to do, and how to get there. Speakers in that theater include the Grand Lake Camber of Commerce, Explore Fairbanks, Viking Cruises, and David McGuffin's Exploring Europe.

Travel & Adventure Show

In the Savy Traveler Theater, you can learn how to go on your next adventure without breaking the bank. Speakers include Russell Hannon talking about cutting travel costs, Jennifer Broome outlining how to get the most out of a trip to a national park, and Scott Mayerowitz with frequent flyer hacks.

"Do you have a favorite spot?" CBS News Colorado Mornings anchor Brian Flores asked.

"I loved Vietnam," Frommer replied. "Really moving to go there. Incredibly friendly people. Very interested in what Americans think of them."

LINK Ticket & Information for the Denver Travel & Adventure Show

The Denver Travel & Adventure Show runs March 8 & 9, 2025 at the Colorado Convention Center.