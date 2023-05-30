Denver to release more e-bike vouchers Tuesday morning

As summer approaches, Denverites are hitting the streets and trails, and for many residents, spiking increased interest in electric bikes.

"I've thought about it living in the city, but I don't have one yet," said Ryan Fila, a Denver resident.

For Fila and his friend AJ Clark, they're hoping to quality for a Denver Climate Rebate to help off-set the price of investing in an e-bike.

On Tuesday, the city of Denver will release another batch of e-bike vouchers to the community. The application will open at 11 a.m. and people can apply online.

"I don't have a car, I don't need it. I live downtown, but a bike is something that would definitely help me get around town," Clark told CBS News Colorado. "That's definitely something to entice city folks."

Bike shops like GoodTurn Cycles are already being inundated with questions. Many customers are calling the shop to ask about the rebate program. And with how quickly the funds go, riders are eager to get their hands on a voucher. The Denver shop is located at 1401 Zuni Street Unit 101.

"We're probably fielding about three to five phone calls a day, plus people who come in," said Terry Ruth, the shop manager. "It's a big thing here in the city. A lot of people are asking about it, and a lot of people are excited about it."

Last May when the program started, vouchers ran out within minutes during the first release of rebates. That interest continues, with the city giving out more than 5,500 vouchers since the program's inception.

"It's free money. Look we pay taxes here in Denver, and you know, if they're turning it around and giving it right back to us, so we can do this, and we can make our city cleaner and make it a little more safe, and give everybody an opportunity, then I think that's what we're going to keep doing," Ruth said. "I think we [Denver] is the bench mark for this in the country."

Ruth said it's important for customers to remember that they must have the voucher in hand when purchasing the e-bike. The vouchers cannot be retroactively applied at a later date.

Denver continues to pave the way as an e-bike friendly city, inspiring those like Clark to take advantage of the popular program.

"Use these options," said Clark. "You have options here in this city. This is a very great city to be healthy, to start your health journey rather, it doesn't just have to be the rebate program, but this is a great addition to what we already have here in Denver."

For more information, visit: https://denvergov.org/Government/Agencies-Departments-Offices/Agencies-Departments-Offices-Directory/Climate-Action-Sustainability-Resiliency/Sustainable-Transportation/Electric-Bikes-E-Bikes-Rebates?lang_update=638209835621552466