As Denver's professional teams keep winning, business booming at local sports gear stores

As the Denver Nuggets, Denver Broncos and Colorado Avalanche fans celebrate winning seasons so far, local sports stores are ready with all the gear. The Broncos have the best record in the NFL and haven't lost at home this season. The Avs have the best record on the ice and the Nuggets are tied for fifth best in the league.

All those Ws are also a win for local businesses.

Derek Friedman, the owner of all four Sportsfan locations, says business has been booming. Friedman added excitement has been in the air all year long, even in the off-season. As the local teams are playing well, it's also paying off at his stores.

"It's always terrific when the local sports teams are playing awesome, and as you may or may not have heard, November was a huge month," said Friedman.

It was also a record-setting month. In November, the Broncos, Avs and Nuggets combined for a record of 26-3-2. Online statisticians say that's the best combined percentage by a trio of teams in a metro area in a month in the history of those leagues.

"All of the teams kind of humming at the same time, but anytime that you have a championship, as we've recently have and maybe we'll have shortly, there's, there's a ton of excitement, and people just needing to get stuff," said Friedman.

Whether it's buying that Broncos jersey during their winning streak or rocking a jersey of one of the Avs best stars, Friedman said fans are finding exactly what they need for the next game.

"Jokic, obviously the best player in the world and we've got this special hoodie here," said Friedman.

Friedman said it's been difficult to keep up with the demand, but they're replenishing their stock as quickly as they can.

"As these teams do so well, they need to get the gear. so that means the jerseys, the hoodies, and then as we head into holiday season, it gets especially ramped up," said Friedman.

Friedman is also encouraging holiday shoppers to shop early for the perfect Christmas item for their family or loved one.