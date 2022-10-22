Denver takes on Oklahoma City for conference matchup in home opener

Rocky helps First at 4 anchors get ready for the Denver Nuggets home opener

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (1-1, sixth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 7 p.m.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -7.5; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on Oklahoma City in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Denver finished 29-23 in Western Conference play and 23-18 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets gave up 118.0 points per game while committing 25.0 fouls last season.

Oklahoma City went 6-10 in Northwest Division action and 12-29 on the road a season ago. The Thunder shot 43.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES:

Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out (knee), Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out for season (foot).