Denver Summit FC announces early season matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Denver Summit FC will play National Women's Soccer League matches across three venues for the club's inaugural 2026 season. According to the club, Summit FC will host the club's inaugural match at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28 at noon.

The next matches will be played at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park before moving into the Centennial Stadium this summer.

The club said finalized match dates, kick times and locations will be confirmed when the NWSL schedule is announced on Jan. 15.

"While we are making tremendous progress on our new stadium in Centennial, we are taking a little extra time to ensure the venue serves our players, fans, and community," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet in a statement. "In the meantime, we are incredibly grateful and excited to host our matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. We couldn't ask for a better temporary home than the premier facilities of the Colorado Rapids."

DICK'S Sporting Goods Park is home to the Colorado Rapids and is located in Commerce City.

The Centennial Stadium is expected to seat 12,000 fans as a temporary location for Denver Summit FC to play in for the 2026 and 2027 NWSL seasons.

A rendering shows plans for the Denver Summit's proposed stadium. National Women's Soccer League

Last month, Denver's City Council approved funding to purchase land at Santa Fe Yards, where Denver Summit FC will build its soccer stadium. The 14,500-seat stadium at Sante Fe Yards will be located southwest of Broadway and Interstate 25 and is expected to open ahead of the team's 2028 season.

The Summit was founded last year and is the newest team in the National Women's Soccer League.