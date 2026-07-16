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Denver Summit FC shares info with fans heading to the Centennial Stadium for Saturday's game

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Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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Denver Summit FC will play their first game at Centennial Stadium at noon on Saturday. The match will be against the Portland Thorns and will be broadcast on CBS Colorado.

SUMMIT FC LINDSEY HEAPS
Denver Summit FC player Lindsey Heaps walks works out with teammates during practice at the team's headquarters in Centennial on July 8, 2026. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images

For fans who are heading to the game this weekend, denversummitfc.com has more information about where to park and how to navigate the stadium.

Centennial Stadium will ultimately become Summit's training facility. They will play their games there until 2028, when they hope to move into their official home stadium at the Santa Fe Yards at Broadway and Interstate 25.

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