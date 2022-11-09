Watch CBS News
2 officers dragged by suspects in stolen vehicle near 13th, Elizabeth in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Two Denver police officers were dragged by suspects driving away in a stolen vehicle on Wednesday morning. 

According to the DPD tweet, officers were responding to the report of a stolen vehicle in the area of E 13th Ave and Elizabeth Street. Two officers tried to speak to the suspects, but the driver of the stolen car started to drive away, and both DPD first responders were dragged. 

DPD says both officers do not appear to have serious injuries. 

There was no immediate vehicle or suspect information at the time of the tweet. 

First published on November 9, 2022 / 12:11 PM

