Denver, Spot Hero announce partnership to offer $5 parking downtown

Denver and SpotHero are teaming up to offer a special deal through the summer: $5 parking in thousands of parking spaces across downtown Denver.

On Monday, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston's office announced the initiative, which will last through the end of September. Approximately 3,00 parking spaces will be available at the reduced rate from:

Mondays through Fridays from morning to late afternoon

Every weeknight beginning at 4 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays (for 12 hours of parking)

Johnston says they expect to include up to 5,000 parking spaces in the promotion by late summer.

"This program is a win for everyone," said Mayor Mike Johnston. "It makes parking easier to find and afford, it encourages people to enjoy downtown, and it fills up spaces that might otherwise sit empty. I'm grateful to the vendors and especially to SpotHero for their partnership in helping us lower costs for Denverites."

CBS

To take advantage of the discounted parking, download the SpotHero app or use their website. A single icon in the app may represent multiple available spaces at local garages to keep the interface cleaner and more user friendly.

Using the promo code MILEHIGH5 will also waive the 99 cent service fee. SpotHero says the promo code is subject to availability.

"We're excited to work with the City of Denver to shine a light on just how much parking is available downtown and make it easier for people to come experience it," said John Horton, Senior Vice President of Sales at SpotHero.