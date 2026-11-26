Over the years, many Denver residents and businesses have endured nightmare situations going through Denver's permitting process. Last year, the city established its permitting office to help streamline the process, and now, with the integration of AI, Denver is taking another big step toward fixing its permitting issues.

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"There was a good list of complications that we ran into when we were filing for our liquor licenses, our zoning permits, our assembly permits," Ben Hamilton, the general manager of a bar called Good Luck Club, told CBS Colorado back in April.

From a Denver bar forced to open six months behind schedule, to a Denverite waiting nine months for approval for a construction project on her home.

"We sat from March, really, until the fall - I think it was October by the time the city had a chance to even look at our application," Julia Richman also told CBS Colorado back in April.

The pain of going through Denver's backlogged permitting process has been shared by many over the years.

"Denver kind of came to us citing that one of the biggest challenges they're having with permits right now is that only 30% of permits clear their first-round review," said Cyrus Symoom, the CEO of Clariti, the company behind the Civcheck program the city is using to launch SmartStart.

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SmartStart could be the solution to Denver's application woes. The city invested $4.6 million to launch the tool that will check an application, make sure it's complete and identify any issues up front before passing it through to staff.

"Our product is a full review of that application against the requirements of the city," said Symoon. "The codes, the bylaws, the plans, the measurements, and we're able to give feedback to that application so that they can cure it or mark it up to make sure that it's going to pass review the first time around."

The tool should get rid of a pain point for permit seekers -- eliminating multiple back-and-forth interactions with permitting staff just to finalize an application. In turn, it should also help free up staff to prevent backlogs from piling up.

"Now that the solution is live, applicants should start receiving results immediately," said Symoon. "We will kind of catch all these checks before you submit, and you should start to see the efficiencies right away."

SmartStart launched earlier this month. Right now, the average time to get approval for a major residential project is 160 days. That's over three months faster than it was back in April, and the goal is to get that timeline much shorter.