Residents in Denver's Sloan's Lake neighborhood hoping for funding for lake cleanup

Residents near Sloan's Lake in Denver are worried about the lake's condition, and they're hoping voters can help.

This November, voters will decide whether or not the City of Denver will get access to an $800 million Vibrant Denver Bond, money that would go towards a variety of projects. Officials said the bond would improve the city without raising taxes and would go towards public facilities like parks, rec centers, libraries, roads, bridges, police stations and cultural venues.

Right now, there are over 220 projects across the city that want a part of that financing. In Sloan's Lake, a particularly ambitious proposal is already starting to gain traction among its residents.

Former mayoral candidate and State Director of GreenLatinos Colorado, Ean Tafoya, used to visit the lake as a child, but the lake he remembers is very different from what it is now.

"The lake becomes sick and is dying from the algae blooms and the dead fish," he explained.

Just down the lake at the basketball courts another resident, Dominic Cordova, said he would also like to see the lake cleaned up.

"People come from all over to see it, tourists and locals alike. It's real important that we keep the integrity of it," he said.

He's seen the effects firsthand on the water.

"I paddleboard in there as well. So, you can definitely tell. I don't know if there's algae, but there's definitely stuff in there sometimes," Cordova said.

The City of Denver said the Parks and Recreation Lake Management Team is monitoring the lake for blue-green algae. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the organisms can "bloom" into dense concentrations, which produce toxins.

The lake receives a large amount of stormwater runoff from across the watershed, said the city. They explained that the lake needs environmental improvements.

The extent of this project would include dredging and deepening the lake, cleanup of the pipe infrastructure and pollutant control.

Tafoya said the water is a vital resource. "We have to make that investment to protect the water, and it's super important. Coloradans and Denverites, they know how important water is in the west, and so, we have to do what we can to protect it."

There are still many hurdles to go before it gets to a point where the various projects can try to secure some of the Vibrant Denver Bond. First and foremost is making sure that the money is even available via a vote this coming year.