Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver voters will decide on sidewalk improvements in exchange for tax hike

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Voters in Denver will have an opportunity to give their opinion on whether sidewalks will get a makeover on a ballot measure in November. The "Denver Deserves Sidewalks" initiative will be up to voters. 

sidewalk-program-Denver-Auditor-4.jpg
(credit: Denver Auditor)

The measure introduces a yearly property tax increase to pay for a comprehensive sidewalk repair fund. It will vary by location and how much sidewalk is connected to a property. 

Right now, home and property owners are responsible for upkeep and repairs of sidewalks. 

If passed, the measure would shift the responsibility of the repairs to the city. 

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with CBS4 News.

First published on August 3, 2022 / 3:28 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.