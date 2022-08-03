Denver voters will decide on sidewalk improvements in exchange for tax hike
Voters in Denver will have an opportunity to give their opinion on whether sidewalks will get a makeover on a ballot measure in November. The "Denver Deserves Sidewalks" initiative will be up to voters.
The measure introduces a yearly property tax increase to pay for a comprehensive sidewalk repair fund. It will vary by location and how much sidewalk is connected to a property.
Right now, home and property owners are responsible for upkeep and repairs of sidewalks.
If passed, the measure would shift the responsibility of the repairs to the city.
