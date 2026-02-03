Denver schools warn families of phishing scam targeting students looking for jobs

A phishing scam has been targeting Denver students with fake job opportunities, and Denver Public Schools is warning families to be on the lookout.

Some subject headlines school officials have seen include "Exciting Part-Time Administrative Assistant Opportunity!" and "Denver Public Schools, Act Now."

According to DPS, the phishing emails encourage students to enter their contact information into a Google Form, after which the scammer uses that information to begin texting them.

School officials asked families to speak with their students about red flags to watch for that can indicate an email is actually a scam, including requests to purchase gift cards, to pay up front for a job opportunity or to deposit checks to use as funds to buy gift cards or products.

They stressed the importance of never giving out bank or credit card information to someone online, even if it's from a trusted source.

DPS urged anyone who gave banking information to the scammer to contact their bank's fraud department right away.