Dozens of Denver School of the Arts students walk out of class in response to proposed layoffs

On Monday, dozens of Denver School of the Arts students walked out of class in response to proposed layoffs. The proposed layoffs are part of the Collaborative School Committee's recommendations for Fiscal Year 2024-2025.

The committee is made up of family, staff and community and is mandated by Colorado law for all schools.

DSA students organized the walkout and compiled a list of concerns. Some of those include claims that DSA administration "created a hostile work environment" that pitted teachers against each other.

The group also claims DSA is out of compliance with the CSC by not following the bylaws and guidance of the committee.

The students also claim DSA administration has not shared information about the budget and has a lack of transparency. They want more transparency from the administration and want teachers to be treated fairly.

Denver Public Schools released this statement to CBS News Colorado: Each spring, every school in Denver Public Schools has the difficult task of taking the amount of money that is being provided to them and determining the best way to educate and support their students while being fiscally responsible to the citizens of Denver. Oftentimes, that can lead to difficult decisions of making cuts to the staff and operations. Schools work with internal committees and Central Office partners during this process.

Non-probationary staff members who lose their position due to a Reduction in Building (RIB) are guaranteed a position somewhere within the district for the 2024-2025 school year. They also have the opportunity to apply for and accept a position of their choosing within DPS or another school district.

We support and respect our students' right to protest. DPS personnel were on site to ensure that students were safe during this time.