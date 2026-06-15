Denver area library reopens with more community space after years-long renovation

A Denver area library is back open after it was closed for renovations for almost two years.

The Ross-Phyllis Bigpond Branch has a brand new look, more space, and a name honoring a community leader who made a lasting impact in Denver.

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The biggest change is to a formerly inaccessible basement space that's been opened up and transformed into a community gathering area. The library's new co-name, Phyllis Bigpond, honors a Native American leader who helped found the Denver-Indian Family Resource Center.

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"We see lots of folks coming through our doors, and so, we definitely have a lot of maintenance needs to address. This location, particularly, needed an upgrade," said Denver Public Library Communications Manager Olivia Gallegos. "Not only in providing a beautiful, welcoming space for the community, but providing more space and accessible spaces."

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The library also has updated interiors, remodeled bathrooms, and a brand new elevator.

A grand reopening celebration is set for July 11.