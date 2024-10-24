Denver ride-share driver convicted of "heinous" crimes: kidnapping woman and sexually assaulting them

Denver ride-share driver convicted of kidnapping woman and sexually assaulting them

A Denver jury on Thursday convicted a ride-share driver who kidnapped women in Colorado and sexually assaulted some of them. John Pastor-Mendoza committed some of the crimes in his vehicle and some at his home.

John Pastor-Mendoza Denver Police

The cases took place between 2018 and 2022 and involved 12 different women. He sexually assaulted two of them and attempted to sexually assault seven of them. In three of the cases there was a kidnapping but no sexual assault attempt.

Prosecutors said Pastor-Mendoza used his ride-share driver system to respond falsely as the driver when the women requested rides and he then drove the women in his car without them realizing he was faking that he was the appropriate driver.

Pastor-Mendoza was convicted on a total of 30 charges.

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann used the word "heinous" to describe the crimes. She said in a prepared statement that the testimony by the victims in Pastor-Mendoza's trial was critical to obtaining a conviction. She praised their "courage in coming forward and testifying at trial."

A sentencing hearing for Pastor-Mendoza has been scheduled for March 7.