Denver Restaurant Week returns with tasty new menus

Ace Eat Serve offering three course menu for Denver Restaurant Week

Denver Restaurant Week is officially upon us! It's a favorite destination for foodies, putting the spotlight on the city's food scene through hundreds of local restaurants.

Chef Thach Tran gave CBS News Colorado's anchor, Mekialaya White, a behind-the-scenes look at Ace Eat Serve and Steuben's, two adjoining eateries that have been preparing for the big week.

"How would you describe the vibe, the cuisine here at ACE Eat Serve?" White asked.

"We are a modern Asian restaurant, but also a lot of classic dishes," Tran said. He and his team crafted special menus for the kickoff of DRW.

"We try to go for a three-course item for $35," he went on to explain. "First, the appetizer. A nice little gluten-free appetizer to start. This is the fried red lentil cakes with a sesame sauce on the bottom pickled radish... Togarashi, put some chili threads on top," he said.

The next course is a fresh salad.

"So, this a bibb lettuce, a Ha Long Bay Vietnamese seafood salad," he continued.

And the final, and arguably best, part of the menu: dessert.

"You have the French technique with the cremeux. mandarin orange flavors and Asian-style dessert dumpling," he said, carefully placing items on the plate.

Tran says neighboring restaurant Steuben's is also getting in on the action.

"American comfort food, that's what's Steuben's offers next door," Tran said.

While patrons visit for the food, there are plenty of added bonuses to this fun spot.

"Yes, Ace is known as a ping pong hall, and we offer ping pong tables. It gets pretty competitive in here," he laughed.

Denver Restaurant Week runs from March 3-12, featuring hundreds of participating restaurants. CBS News Colorado is a proud sponsor.

To learn more, visit here: https://bit.ly/3ZmrJ0h