Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver residents, AmeriCorps volunteers clean and restore Fort Logan National Cemetery in remembrance of 9/11

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Read Full Bio
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

On Saturday, hundreds of Denver residents and volunteers gathered at Fort Logan National Cemetery for the "9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance."

As our country marks the 25th year since the 9/11 terror attacks, National nonprofit "Carry the Load" hosted the event, where people helped clean up headstones at the cemetery and beautify the grounds. The day of remembrance not only honors the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks, but it also honors the service and sacrifice of military members and first responders who responded in the days and years after.

fort-logan-cleanup-9vo-frame-176.jpg
CBS

Executive Director of the National Cemetery Administration Continental District, Roderick Thomas, said, "I think what stands out the most is the number of young children and Americans under the age of 25 who are here representing. I think it's a great opportunity to teach them about the past."

More than 200 AmeriCorps Volunteers training in Denver participated in the event before they deploy to projects across the country.

fort-logan-cleanup-9vo-frame-0.jpg
CBS

Carry the Load hosted events at more than 140 cemeteries nationwide.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue