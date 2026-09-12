Denver residents, AmeriCorps volunteers clean and restore Fort Logan National Cemetery in remembrance of 9/11

On Saturday, hundreds of Denver residents and volunteers gathered at Fort Logan National Cemetery for the "9/11 Day of Service and Remembrance."

As our country marks the 25th year since the 9/11 terror attacks, National nonprofit "Carry the Load" hosted the event, where people helped clean up headstones at the cemetery and beautify the grounds. The day of remembrance not only honors the nearly 3,000 people who died in the attacks, but it also honors the service and sacrifice of military members and first responders who responded in the days and years after.

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Executive Director of the National Cemetery Administration Continental District, Roderick Thomas, said, "I think what stands out the most is the number of young children and Americans under the age of 25 who are here representing. I think it's a great opportunity to teach them about the past."

More than 200 AmeriCorps Volunteers training in Denver participated in the event before they deploy to projects across the country.

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Carry the Load hosted events at more than 140 cemeteries nationwide.