Denver rescue team works to recover body found in Platte River

Denver firefighters and police are working to recover a body found in the Platte River on Thursday.

Authorities said crews are on the shore of the river near 36th Street and Arkins Court, where someone spotted the body in the water. The Denver Fire Department said it is working with police on recovery efforts.

The Denver Police Department said they're investigating, and the medical examiner will determine the cause of death. They said they will provide more information if it's determined that the death was a homicide.