Multiple rail lines temporarily shut down in Denver due to car blocking access to Union Station

Service for a portion of multiple rail lines in Denver was suspended on Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was stopped on the tracks.

RTD says the vehicle is blocking access to Union Station. The station had to close to commuter rail traffic while authorities investigate the scene.

In an update, Denver police said the incident started when an older man mistakenly drove onto the RTD train tracks toward the station. He ended up 11 blocks down, underneath the 20th Street viaduct.

CBS

Service for the A line between Union Station and 38th-Blake, the B and G lines between Union Station and 41st and Fox, and the N Line between Union Station and 48th-Brighton at National Western Center Station is temporarily suspended. Bus shuttles were called in to support customers in the area.

Authorities have not yet provided details on why the vehicle was left there or when rail service will be restored. They say a tow truck is en route.