Denver Public Schools welcomes more than 400 new teachers

Denver Public Schools is welcoming more than 400 new teachers ahead of the new school year. On Tuesday, hundreds of teachers were welcomed by DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero for orientation at the Auraria Campus.

Denver Public Schools welcomed more than 400 new teachers ahead of the first day of school. CBS

He also went over DPS' vision and goals for the future.

Teachers joining the district said they are excited to meet their students and get the school year started.

Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero addresses new teachers at orientation. CBS

"You gotta jump through a lot of hoops as a teacher, and you hope to have good support from administration, and a lot of things change, but what doesn't change is being able to try to help the kids every day," said fourth-grade teacher Andrew Shelton.

The district also took time to highlight its multilingual educators. Hundreds of them learned about the best ways to serve those students.

"We consider this a great opportunity for our teachers, principals and our staff to ensure that we provide the best education for our multilingual learners," said Leticia Jara-Leake, executive director of DPS multilingual education.

DPS said it serves more than 30,000 students who have a home language different than English.

Classes begin in DPS on Aug. 24.