Denver Public Schools students attend AI conference to learn responsible habits

Students in Denver Public Schools attended their first-ever artificial intelligence conference at CSU Spur on Monday. About 100 students attended the conference to learn how to use AI.

Outside the AI conference for students in Denver Public Schools. CBS

Those who hosted the conference said AI can be used for health care, to sustainability, and other tasks in the students' day-to-day lives.

Teachers say they want to make sure the students learn how to use AI responsibly amid the rapidly-changing technology.

Denver Public Schools students attended an AI conference to learn responsible habits. CBS

"I would say most of our students are coming in already knowing how to use AI and really we're just trying to bring students together to have them collaborate and innovate around ways we can push more just and inclusive ways of using AI," said one person at the conference.

The theme of the conference is "Imagining a More Just and Inclusive Future with AI."