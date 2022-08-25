Denver Public Schools short dozens of nurses

Shortage of nurses in Denver Public Schools has staff covering more than one school

Shortage of nurses in Denver Public Schools has staff covering more than one school

Shortage of nurses in Denver Public Schools has staff covering more than one school

Amid many staff shortages the Denver Public School district has experienced, now it's seeing a nurse shortage.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association said at least 42 schools don't have nurses. That means the nurses the district does have are shuffling between multiple schools, some even working up to five.

Rebecca Sposato is one of those teachers who will be working at multiple schools this year.

"I like being a school nurse," Sposato said. "I'm currently assigned to Emily Griffith High School, and Downtown Denver Expeditionary School, but because there is a nurse shortage, and there are schools that did not have an assigned nurse, I'm temporarily also covering Dora Moore."

CBS

The shortage is a result of many things, including the pandemic, low pay, and being overworked.

"It's the workloads for our nurses, they're asking them for too much and they're stretched thin," said Robert Gould, the DCTA president "It's a concern for all parents around that health and safety issue. What if… is there somebody there that can't administer that medication? Is there somebody there that can recognize those signs?"

Schools without nurses are getting help from health techs or front office staff, but for many nurses that's a liability.

"If I don't have enough time to connect with the health tech or secretary within the office, what might happen? If we don't get those medications straight and it wears on people," Gould said.

While the shuffling between schools just started for Sposato, she worries this nurse shortage could put students' health at risk.

CBS

"I think some students might fall through the cracks if health care needs are not met," she said.

CBS4 contacted the district about the shortage, and Scott Pribble, the DPS spokesperson said "several other student-facing positions such as paraprofessionals and bus drivers, we are facing a small staffing shortage. We continue to recruit and hire for all positions and we do move some people to make sure that all of our students receive the services they need."