Denver Public Schools seeks community input ahead of possible school closures

Despite a surge in the enrollment of migrant students this year, Denver Public Schools continues to experience a drop in the size of its student population.

The school board is asking for community input as it plans how to consolidate and close schools.

The school board says it's necessary to close schools to keep the district financially viable and to re-allocate limited resources.

As proposed "guardrails", the board wants the Superintendent to consider schools of any size and not to use standardized test scores or school performance ratings as a condition for consolidation.

DPS is expected to see six thousand fewer students by 2028, that is a drop of more than eight percent.

Declining birth rates are the major factor contributing to the drop in enrollment.

DPS is hosting virtual meetings throughout the day on Thursday and asking families to fill out a survey.

DPS will host three virtual community meetings on Thursday, June 6, via Zoom.

1. The first meeting will be held from 8-9 a.m.

2. The second meeting will be held from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

3. The third meeting will be held from 7-8 p.m.

More information can be found on the DPS Declining Enrollment webpage and the DPS website homepage on the day of the events.

In addition to the virtual meetings, DPS is providing a survey to solicit information from the community. Families and community members are encouraged to complete this survey by the end of the day on Tuesday, June 11.