Future Denver Public Schools patrol officers learn high-stakes driving at obstacle course

Denver Public Schools Patrol Officer Academy recruits took part in their final day of the Emergency Vehicle Operator Course on Tuesday. Recruits are learning high-stakes driving skills to respond to emergencies and protect school communities, which can be used in life-or-death situations.

Denver Public Schools Patrol Officer Academy recruits participated in the Emergency Vehicle Operator Course. CBS

Sergeant Daren Barnhart with the Department of Climate and Safety says the first step after receiving an emergency call is getting there safely. You have to go at a high rate of speed, avoiding other cars and pedestrians safely, to get yourself and your team there in one piece to respond to the call.

The cadets are using an obstacle course at Flatrock Training Facility in Commerce City for their training. Over the course of three days, cadets must learn four major things: turning onto tight roadways, doing lane changes at high speeds, navigating around tight spaces, and maneuvering around everything that is in their way.

The Emergency Vehicle Operator Course. CBS

There are two cadets per car, with a total of seven cadets doing this training. These cadets will do this course hundreds of times until they get it perfect. There is no room for error when it comes to emergencies.

"They will use due regard and caution for the public," Sgt. Barnhart said. "That is our biggest thing. If we can't get to the call safely or something else happens to the citizen while we are running emergent, then it doesn't help anybody out."

This is the final day of the training for recruits.