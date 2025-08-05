Denver Public Schools installing much-needed air conditioning ahead of school year

Air conditioning being installed at Denver schools in great need

Denver voters have passed several bonds to put much-needed air conditioning units into its schools. Last year, a final bond was voted on to equip the last remaining schools with these units.

Denver is home to some of the oldest schools in the state, many built before air conditioning existed. Due to funding constraints, there are still dozens of schools in need of cooling. Doull Elementary has been on that list up until now.

"This is one of the hottest schools in the district, which is why it was part of the first round," said Heath Bock, the director of construction for Denver Public Schools.

Denver voters passed a bond in 2024 to fund the installation of air conditioning units in 29 remaining DPS schools without them. The project will run through 2028, with the bulk of construction happening over summer breaks.

"We have 68 days over the summer to do millions of dollars' worth of projects," Bock said.

Over the years, Denver schools without air conditioning have seen an increase in heat days and early releases due to high temperatures.

"If it gets too hot in the school, it is not conducive to learning," Bock said. "It's like a snow day, only the opposite."

That's why Denver communities joined together to create change, and why construction crews are working hard in some of the hottest conditions.

"We are a part of the history of Denver," Bock said. "We are a part of the fabric of Denver, and this is what keeps us going. This is what keeps our students educated and our city alive."

Doull as well as Ellis Elementary in Denver's Virginia Village neighborhood are the two schools that will return fully equipped with air conditioning this school year. Two other schools are having partial work done this summer and will finish up in 2026.