Servicios Sigue & Latino Education Coalition host DPS School Board Forum

For months, scrutiny has surrounded Denver Public Schools, with criticism ranging from school safety to student progress. DPS families and community leaders have asked the current school board members to resign as they seek representation that aligns with their concerns. The Latino Education Coalition and Servicios Sigue hosted a forum featuring DPS School Board Candidates to give parents, community leaders and students an opportunity to discuss important topics.

The forum was held inside the walls of Servicios de La Raza, a social services organization. The community's include topics that have been at the forefront for months, from safety concerns , challenges related to mental health resources, and segregation within Denver Public Schools, especially in the Latino community.

At the forum, community leaders and parents held candidates accountable, posing questions about topics such as the overuse of police tickets, the school to prison pipeline and the reinstatement of School Resource officers (SROs) in schools and alternative to suspensions.

The candidates who participated in the forum include appointed member, Charmaine Lindsay who is running to keep her seat. She represents northwest Denver's District 5. Lindsay is an attorney and has grandchildren in DPS schools. Marlene De La Rosa, a parent and a longtime DPS volunteer. Former educator and parent, Adam Slutzker. Plus,two at-large candidates, DPS grad and Tattered Cover book store owner, Kwame Spearman and former East High School principal John Youngquist.

Rudy Gonzales, President of Servicios de la Raza, expressed disappointment in the current DPS school board and emphasized the importance of prioritizing community and students.

"What are you each going to do as a board to understand that community comes first, that students come first?" asked Gonzales.

Candidates addressed these concerns, Kwame Spearman advocated for removing SROs from schools, while John Youngquist emphasized on implementing alternatives to discipline, including suspension.

Other topics discussed included support for undocumented students and concerns about the professionalism of the future board, considering the current board. Marlene de la Rosa highlighted the dysfunction within the board, while Charmaine Lindsay, current board member emphasized her role in focusing and acting in the best interests of the schools.

Despite the candidates' responses, some community members remained skeptical. Many expressing a desire for concrete plans.

Behavioral health and DPS advocate Ana Vizoso wants action.

"I think there are a lot of ideas, but no plans to execute those ideas," added Vizoso.

However, they welcome these forums as a way to feel involved in potential change.

"I think they are important for community members to show up and voice our opinions and questions to these candidates," said Vizoso.

Though several candidates and community members expressed said they want to see board members treat each other with respect. Elections will be held on November 7.

