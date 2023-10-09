Watch CBS News
Watch the CBS News Colorado Denver School Board Debate stream special Thursday October 12 at 7pm.

/ CBS Colorado

DPS School Board Debate coming up on Thursday
School safety, academic outcomes and equality of opportunity are among the top concerns as Denver voters will soon begin receiving ballots for school board races and other state and local measures.

Our own DPS graduate Michelle Griego is co-moderating a debate of school board candidates in the 3 races being decided in November. We have partnered with Regis University, Chalkbeat Colorado, Educate Denver and other community partners. You can watch it on our stream this Thursday at 7pm. 

