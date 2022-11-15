"Not cool, DPS": Parents fight to grow American Indian Academy

Parents are on a mission to ensure a Denver Public School focused on educating Indigenous students survives and grows into the future.

The American Indian Academy of Denver (AIAD) is a charter school that opened during the pandemic. DPS says the school needs more students in order to stay financially viable.

The Academy was founded by educators hoping to reclaim the genius of native ancestors. The school currently serves 6th through 10th grades and plans are to grow to serve students in 6th through 12th grades.

CBS

Indigenous values are taught in a 21st century format. Drones, for example, are flown to study the impact of wildfire.

Many lessons focus on the earth and conservation.

Metzli has two children at AIAD and said, "I'm so happy that our children have this school so that they can learn this so that they can change the world."

Parent Veronica Lightning Horse Perez said, "They're incorporating things that are broadly important."

American Indian Academy of Denver

Some families say they've moved to Denver to be close to the school, where students learn native languages and feel at home in a way they've never felt at other schools. When founder Terri Bissonette drafted the school's charter application in 2018, the high school graduation rate for Native American students in DPS was just 48%.

Robin Flood's daughter attends AIAD. She said, "I moved her, we moved our family from up north in Thornton to Denver and I found another job, we did everything we can to make sure we can be as close to this school as possible."

In a memo sent last month to the entire DPS community, Superintendent Alex Marrero said AIAD faces a financial gap due to low enrollment. And the district as a charter authorizer has "a duty to intervene when there are concerns."

Perez said, "DPS come on. This is Indigenous Peoples month and because of this we've had to suspend all of our celebrations in order to be able to fight to keep the school open."

American Indian Academy of Denver

AIAD is working to raise awareness of the school's service to Native American students. If it can enroll a couple dozen more students, the school can make ends meet.

Parent Hathor Brown said, "Here in Denver Colorado where we can pioneer for so many other things, we can't champion for these people, for these children?"

The date when the DPS Board of Education will hear public comment about the future of the American Indian Academy falls on November 29th, the anniversary of the Sand Creek Massacre.

"Not cool DPS, not cool," said Perez, "Our people have suffered enough. We are asking for grace and time. That is not a lot to ask for."

DPS says that it is continuing to work with the board of the American Indian Academy on next steps. And the AIAD board said it's committed to finding a path forward for the school.