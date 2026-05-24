Denver warns public pool operators must obtain license before opening for summer

As pools open for summer, the City of Denver is diligently working to ensure they're safely and properly maintained.

"You think about chlorine levels [that] aren't right, dangers of things like E coli, and nothing can ruin a Memorial Day weekend like getting a case of E coli poisoning," said Eric Escudero with Denver's Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection.

"You think about kids, because we don't want to see summer fun turn into a summer nightmare," he added.

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Every public pool in Denver is required to obtain a city license and undergo health department, fire, and building inspections.

"If it's a pool that's open to the public, such as at a hotel, maybe at your condominium complex, and also at your apartment in the City and County of Denver, it's required to be licensed," said Escudero.

While city inspectors look for potential safety violations, visitors can do the same. Anyone using a public pool should check that it has life-saving equipment and that the water is clear enough to see through to the bottom. Those with concerns about the conditions of any public pool are encouraged to call 311.

"And we will be able to route that to us, and we will be out to look into the body of water," said Lacey James, a public health investigator with the city.

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Of course, it's also important to check that a public pool has a required license posted. The city says they're simple for pool operators to obtain, and there are more than 460 pools licensed in Denver.

"All you have to do is, you apply with the city, you pay a small fee. Then you have to pass an inspection by our health department, who come out and they'll take a look at it, make sure that the water levels are right, that everything is as it should be, the chlorine is stored properly, and then you can get the license," explained Escudero.

So if you're planning on getting your swim on this summer at one of Denver's licensed public pools, the city says you can rest assured: "It's a safe place to have fun."

Outdoor pools operated by Denver Parks and Recreation open on June 8th.