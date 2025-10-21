Four Denver Public Library branches will temporarily close due to budget constraints

The city of Denver is continuing its steps to save some money while dealing with a budget crunch.

Denver Public Library system needs to reduce its budget by 15% in 2026. As a result, four library branches will temporarily close. They are the Hampden, Ross-Broadway, Eugene Field and Ross-University Hills branches.

Denver Public Library Ross-Broadway branch CBS

Those reduction efforts, combined with preplanned renovations, have led to those four branches closing for about a year and a half.

"I got this because it says swoop, crawl and creep," said Gail Boyd, as she showed off some books she snagged for little girls she watches. "I'm hoping that I can read it in scary fashion."

Boyd is a regular at the Ross-Broadway Branch Library in Denver.

"It's really nice to go somewhere and have people kind of know you," Boyd said.

Boyd has made connections with the people who work at and frequent the library, and will not only miss stopping by, but she also feels for the staff who will now have to relocate.

"It's not so easy for some of the librarians here who are going to different libraries, and some of them have like three bus routes they have to go on," Boyd added.

But the connection to this specific library runs deeper. Boyd says she used to work as the secretary for the prominent architect who designed the branch.

"Victor Hornbein, he's the architect who designed Country Day School, the Botanic Gardens, the main dome there, and ... quite a few other buildings around town."

Boyd's hope is that the mid-century modern design remains as they make much-needed improvements and expansions that are made possible by bonds passed in previous years.

"They tear buildings down so easily," Boyd said. "Sometimes, they're like,20 years old. That makes me kind of insane."

For exact dates and information about the last day to visit the four impacted library branches before temporary closures -- Hampden, Ross-Broadway, Eugene Field and Ross-University Hills -- visit the Denver Public Library website.

Denver Public Library says there won't be any layoffs during this time. Staff will instead be relocated. All four closures will help DPL save nearly $5 million to help meet the city's budget-cutting target of $9.2 million for 2026.

For Boyd and others who spoke with CBS Colorado, they're disappointed in the closures, but willing to simply visit another one of Denver's 26 public libraries in the meantime.

"It's too bad about the budget shortfalls, but there we are," Ron Snell told CBS Colorado. "What I'm going to do is have books delivered to another branch library that's south of here on South Logan Street and go over there. It's further. It's too far to walk, but it's still convenient."