Denver prosecutors charge sex trafficker with exploiting new victims

Denver's district attorney announced that prosecutors have charged a sex trafficker with exploiting new victims.

Charges for William Galbreath include human trafficking for sexual servitude, pimping, and violation of a protective order.

Three years ago, Galbreath pleaded guilty to pimping and was sentenced to four years supervised probation.

"Despite being given the opportunity for probation in 2020, Mr. Galbreath allegedly continued victimizing other vulnerable women. We intend to hold Mr. Galbreath accountable for this coercion and exploitation and we are hoping that anyone else who William Galbreath may have victimized will now come forward," said DA McCann.

According to the DA, he was still allegedly committing crimes with vulnerable women.