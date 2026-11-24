The Denver Preschool Program wants to expand to serve children starting at birth. Denver led the nation 20 years ago in enacting a sales tax to fund preschool.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston wants to offer affordable child care to every family in the city. The First Step Collective wants to offer families a one-stop shopping experience for finding high-quality childcare and preschool.

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"All the services will be under one umbrella, and they only have to apply once. They only have to make one phone call, and we will help them find a high-quality provider of their choice," said Elsa Holguín, President & CEO of the Denver Preschool Program.

The Denver Preschool Program hopes the collective will help families figure out all the benefits and tax credits for which they are eligible.