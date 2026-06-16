Settlement reached between City of Denver and DP Media Network over Denver Post lease

On Tuesday, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston announced that the city has reached an agreement with DP Media Network to resolve a long-standing dispute over the old Denver Post building.

The two have been in a months-long, multimillion-dollar lease dispute for the building located at 101 W. Colfax Ave. Despite warnings from a veteran real estate broker, the city bought the building in 2024. However, the largest tenant in the building, DP Media Network, LLC, stopped paying rent in August 2025.

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Although the Denver Post moved its newsroom to Adams County years ago, the DP Media Network was locked into the lease until October 2029. The company attempted to buy out the remaining years of the lease rather than pay rent for a building they were no longer occupying.

After DP Media Network stopped paying rent, the company racked up approximately $7 million in late payments.

The two parties reached a tentative agreement last month, and Johnston says a new agreement was finalized on June 11.

Under the new terms, the "Denver Post" signage will be removed from the building's exterior, and the media network is required to pay the city $13.5 million. The city will also take possession of parking areas and several floors of the building previously held by DP Media, which will be leased to other tenants.

The mayor's office says the agreement accounts for revenue both owed and expected. DP Media Network's lease at the facility will end on June 30, 2026.

"When we said we would recover every cent owed, we meant it," said Johnston. "This agreement is a great deal for Denver, and we look forward to forging a new future for the property that serves the city and preserves this building's iconic place downtown."