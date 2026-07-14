Denver police release body camera footage, update on shooting involving officer and suspect with a knife

On Tuesday, the Denver Police Department released body camera footage and provided details of a shooting investigation involving an officer and a suspect with a knife.

The shooting occurred on July 5 after officers were called to the area of 51st Avenue and Clarkson Street for a harassment report. In an update provided Tuesday, the DPD said they have repeatedly received reports of the suspect, 26-year-old Wilson Guerra Bravo, harassing the people living at the residence there, but he usually left before officers arrived.

Denver Police Department

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man who matched the description provided by the 911 caller and noticed that he had a knife. They reported that Bravo walked away from them when they told him to stop, and the officer lost sight of him when he went behind a building. According to the DPD, when the officer rounded the corner, Bravo lunged at them with the 10" kitchen knife.

They say that officers continued to order him to drop the knife as he fled and warned him that he could be shot. When Bravo reached the intersection of 50th Avenue and Washington Street, the DPD says Bravo turned and attempted to attack an officer with the knife. That's when the officer reportedly fired six shots at him. They did not release how many times Bravo was struck by the gunfire.

Denver Police Department

Thomas says the suspect is Spanish speaking, but they were unaware of that prior to this incident.

Bravo remains in the hospital, and police say the extent of his injuries is unknown. He is facing charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide.

Bravo's reason for returning to the residence multiple times is unclear, investigators say. The current residents told police that Bravo knew the former resident and helped them when they moved out. From June 27 through July 5, the DPD says they've received seven calls about Bravo harassing the current residents. They added that officers had contacted him once before and told him not to return there.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas says the officer who shot Bravo has been with the department since 2024 and has not been involved in any previous shooting incidents. He believes the officer responded appropriately, but added that the district attorney will determine if it was a legal action during the investigation.