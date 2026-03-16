Denver police say suspect shot visitors after argument about care of wheelchair-bound woman

Denver police say a shooting on Saturday stemmed from an argument over how the suspect was caring for a wheelchair-bound woman.

Gary Brown is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting at the Hampden Heights apartment complex.

Denver Police Department

According to court documents, Brown was the caretaker for a wheelchair-bound woman he lived with at the apartment complex. Two female friends showed up for a surprise visit to celebrate the woman's birthday. Police say the visitors became upset with how dirty the apartment was and the lack of care for the woman they were visiting.

The affidavit for an arrest warrant says Brown got a knife from the kitchen and stabbed one of the visiting women in the hand. Police say she called 911 from underneath a bed.

Court documents say Brown pulled out a handgun and shot the other visitor in the head. He then allegedly followed the woman who had been stabbed into the bedroom and shot her in the leg and the shoulder.

The woman who was shot in the head is in critical condition, and authorities say she is not expected to survive. The other woman is reported to be in stable condition.