Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds.  

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 4:05 PM

