Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspect

Authorities in Denver are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

#Denver, do you recognize this suspect? If so, call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867 — you can remain anonymous and earn a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/RVfNYaf9a5 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 28, 2022

Police say the incident occurred on Dec. 23 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on the 4800 block of North Chambers Road. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male between the age of 30-49, standing 5 foot 9 inches tall and possibly weighing 180 pounds.

Authorities encourage anyone with additional information on the suspect or the investigation to contact Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Denver police say tippers remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.