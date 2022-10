Denver police search for suspect who stole $30,000 in merchandise

Denver police search for suspect who stole $30,000 in merchandise

Denver police search for suspect who stole $30,000 in merchandise

Denver Police need help identifying a suspect who stole more than $30,000 worth of items.

Police say it happened on Aug. 14 around 6 p.m. in the Northfield neighborhood.

Denver Police Department

He's also accused of two other high-dollar thefts in Westminster.

The man was seen leaving in a silver sedan and a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.