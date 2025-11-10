Denver police seeking hit-and-run suspect accused of seriously injuring pedestrian over the weekend

Denver police are asking the public for help identifying a driver who struck a pedestrian over the weekend and then took off.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday on the southbound Interstate 25 exit ramp to East Hampden Avenue, according to DPD.

Investigators don't have a description of the vehicle involved, but say the car struck the pedestrian and then fled west on Hampden Avenue/U.S. Highway 285.

The victim has not been identified, but police say they were seriously injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Denver police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.