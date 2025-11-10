Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police seeking hit-and-run suspect accused of seriously injuring pedestrian over the weekend

By
Austen Erblat
Digital Producer, CBS Colorado
Austen Erblat is a digital producer and assignment editor at CBS News Colorado and is Covering Colorado First. Originally from South Florida, he's been working as a journalist in Denver since 2022.
Read Full Bio
Austen Erblat

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police are asking the public for help identifying a driver who struck a pedestrian over the weekend and then took off.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on Saturday on the southbound Interstate 25 exit ramp to East Hampden Avenue, according to DPD.

Investigators don't have a description of the vehicle involved, but say the car struck the pedestrian and then fled west on Hampden Avenue/U.S. Highway 285.

The victim has not been identified, but police say they were seriously injured.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Denver police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue