Denver police seeking BMW X3 involved in 4-car hit-and-run crash

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued a Medina alert after Denver police said the driver of a BMW X3 SUV struck at least one other car, causing a four-car crash and at least one serious injury near Sloan Lake in west Denver.

The crash happened just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at North Sheridan Boulevard and West 17th Avenue, near the southwest corner of Sloan's Lake Park, police said.

Three cars involved in a crash are seen near North Sheridan Boulevard and West 17th Avenue in Denver on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2025. CBS

Photos from the scene after the crash showed three other cars with damage and the northbound lanes of North Sheridan Boulevard blocked by a car facing sideways.

Footage from a traffic camera shows the grayish-gold 2008 BMW with Colorado license plate ECB-F17. Investigators say that it's likely to have "heavy" damage on the driver's side.

Police ask that if you see the vehicle, call 911 or the Denver Police Department.

