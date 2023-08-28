Watch CBS News
Denver police search for suspect accused of exposing himself to juvenile

Police in Denver are searching for a suspect accused of indecent exposure to a juvenile. The indecent exposure reportedly happened about 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 18 in the 5400 block of North Xenia Street. 

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, with dark hair, approximately 35 years old with a nose piercing. The suspect was driving a silver Ford Mustang with a sticker on the back end of the vehicle. 

Anyone with information about the shots fired is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 - (720) 913-STOP. To be eligible for the $2,000 award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police. Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week.

