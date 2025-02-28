Watch CBS News
Denver police search for potential additional victims after sexual assault suspect arrested

Police in Denver are searching for potential additional victims after officers arrested a sexual assault suspect. Mackey McLain has been arrested and charged with eight felony counts.

  Mackey McLain Denver Police

Investigators said they received subsequent information indicating there may have been other incidents involving McLain, 42. 

Investigators are asking anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Mackey McLain to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.

