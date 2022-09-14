Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver police search for suspects who fired weapon into building

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Denver police search for suspects who fired a weapon into an occupied building
Denver police search for suspects who fired a weapon into an occupied building 00:20

Police in Denver are asking for help tracking down a couple of suspects who are wanted for firing a weapon into an occupied building. It happened on Sept. 5 in the Green Valley Ranch area. 

crime-stoppers-gvr-shooting-big-pic-copy.jpg
Denver Police

Police want to find the suspect vehicle, a Chevy Tahoe or Cadillac Escalade with red inserts on the wheels. 

crime-stoppers-gvr-shooter-pic2-copy.jpg
Denver Police

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects in the pictures is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 8:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.