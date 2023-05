Police in Denver are searching for a missing 14-year-old. Gianna was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray jacket.

She is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-1 and 120 pounds.

#MissingPerson - Read & RT: #Denver, can you help us locate Gianna Medina? She was last seen wearing black jeans and a gray jacket. If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call 720-913-2000 and press 2. #missingchild pic.twitter.com/S1MOkb25E0 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 1, 2023

Anyone with information about Gianna is asked to call the Denver Police Department at 720.913.2000.