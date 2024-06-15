Denver police search for 2 suspects who fled from rollover crash at Quebec Street and Colfax Avenue
The Denver Police Department posted a message on X that officers were searching for two suspects who fled from a rollover crash.
DPD says officers are investigating a two-vehicle rollover crash and are searching the area for the suspects.
There were no injuries reported in the crash as the investigation remains ongoing.
DPD confirmed with CBS News Colorado that the vehicle that crashed was involved in a carjacking earlier in Denver.