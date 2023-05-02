Denver police plan for safe, celebratory Cinco de Mayo

The Denver Police Department is planning on a safe and celebratory Cinco de Mayo at the end of the week. The police department is working with the City of Denver on traffic safety during the parade and festival.

The city has implemented a curfew for everyone under the age of 18 at midnight on Friday and Saturday and 11 p.m. on Sunday. Denver police are urging everyone to plan ahead and have a sober driver to avoid drinking and driving.

Police will reduce the number of lanes on Federal Boulevard between May 5-7 to one lane each way between Sixth and West Evans Avenues.

Additional Information from the Denver Police Department:

The Denver Police Department also reminds everyone that the Cinco de Mayo Festival and Parade will occur May 6 and 7, near Civic Center Park and will impact traffic in the area. The Parade will be on May 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will cause road closures during that time. DPD encourages safe traveling and adherence to traffic laws and signals whether you're driving, scooting, biking or walking to help ensure everyone's safety.