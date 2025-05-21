Watch CBS News
Denver police officers honored for handling of mental health crisis calls

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Some officers in the Denver Police Department were honored for the way they handled a response call to a mental health crisis. Ten officers in total, and one co-responding clinician, were recognized on Tuesday by The National Alliance on Mental Illness.

One of those officers said it's a reminder that there is more to police work than making arrests. 

nami-dpd-awards-5vo-transfer-frame-954.jpg
Some Denver police officers were honored for they way they handled mental health crisis calls. CBS

"Then there are situations like this where someone at the worst of their life, ready to end their life, so to be in that position and help her feels very, very good," said Denver Police Officer Michael Morelock. 

In each of the examples recognized, officers were able to get the person mental health help as well. 

