Denver police officers honored for handling of mental health crisis calls

Some officers in the Denver Police Department were honored for the way they handled a response call to a mental health crisis. Ten officers in total, and one co-responding clinician, were recognized on Tuesday by The National Alliance on Mental Illness.

One of those officers said it's a reminder that there is more to police work than making arrests.

Some Denver police officers were honored for they way they handled mental health crisis calls. CBS

"Then there are situations like this where someone at the worst of their life, ready to end their life, so to be in that position and help her feels very, very good," said Denver Police Officer Michael Morelock.

In each of the examples recognized, officers were able to get the person mental health help as well.