Denver police officer facing assault charges in connection with "domestic disturbance"

By
Christa Swanson
The Denver Police Department said one of its officers was arrested in Arvada on Wednesday night after what they called a domestic disturbance.

Officer Cody Haggard joined the DPD last year and works as a patrol officer for District Four. Officials said that he is under investigation for assault and has been placed in an "off-line assignment" while the case makes its way through the judicial process. The department said it could not release further details on the incident, as the case is under investigation by the Arvada Police Department.

Court records show Haggard was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond. His arraignment is scheduled to take place on Feb. 3, 2026.

Once the criminal case in Arvada is adjudicated, DPD said its administrative review of the incident will begin.

